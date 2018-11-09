Navy commander praises Punjab Police IT projects

LAHORE: Station Commander Navy, Commodore Naimatullah met IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi at the Central Police Office Thursday.

Both discussed security situation and issues of mutual interest, vowing to enhance professional cooperation between Pak Navy and Punjab Police.

Commodore Naimatullah lauded modern information technology projects of Punjab Police on which the IG told that officers and officials of Punjab Police are on high alert and endeavouring to maintain law and order across the province.

He said they will increase mutual sharing of information with the navy and also exchange training instructors.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising two high-profile members of the US Consulate Lahore security Mathew Kupec and senior security adviser Afzaal Arif Rao visited the CPO Office.

During the meeting, IG told the delegation about new ‘Persons at High-Risk Force’ constituted for protection of foreign citizens and also gave awareness about IT projects Front Desk, Criminal Records Management System, Human Resource Management Information System, Police Complaints Management System 8787, Service Centres and Punjab Police Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The delegation praised Special Protection Unit, Anti-Riots Force including other specialized units and said Punjab Police is well acquainted with parameters of contemporary age. The IGP also presented a memorial souvenir of Punjab Police to the delegation.

Lahore Police monthly report: Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued monthly progress report of October 2018.

SSP Operations Lahore Captain Mustansar Feroze (retd) said Lahore Police recovered more than Rs11.8 million after arresting 220 members of 89 gangs in crackdown on street crime, dacoity and burglary, and this amount was given to the victims.

On confidential information, police launched grand operation against illegal weapons and recovered three Kalashnikovs, 28 rifles, 2 guns, 392 revolvers & pistols, 2 daggers and 2491 bullets after arresting 423 criminals.

Eight hundred and seven drug peddlers have been arrested and 13 kg heroin, 208 kg charas, more than 4 kg opium and 6170 liquor bottles were recovered from their possession.

Over Rs4 lakh have also been recovered from gamblers and 517 gamblers arrested. While 791 persons have been arrested during a campaign against one-wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing, price control, foreigner and loudspeaker act.

Lahore police have also launched crackdown on brothel houses and arrested 192 culprits after registering cases. He further said all divisional SPs have been given the task to launch grand operation against persons involved in street crime. There was no case of kidnapping for ransom, extortion and any organised crime in October. Law and order situation in the city is under control.

‘Punjab offers lucrative opportunities to overseas Pakistanis’: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab vice chairperson Waseem Akhtar has said Punjab offers lucrative opportunities for investors.

Overseas Pakistanis should invest in various sectors in the province; provincial government would provide complete protection to their investment.

He was talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis belonging to a construction company based in the UK.