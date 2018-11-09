Reply sought on plea for case against Khadim Rizvi

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Thursday sought reply from SHO Civil Lines on a petition seeking registration of a case against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others for threatening the judiciary and inciting the armed forces to stage a mutiny in the awake of Aasia Bibi’s acquittal in a blasphemy case. The petitioner contended before the court that TLP leader Khadim Rizvi and others threatened judiciary and incited armed forces to staged a mutiny but the police failed to register a case against them. The petitioner stated that TLP leaders threatened the judges of the Supreme Court who had given the verdict in Aasia Bibi case, passed an edict to murder the country's Constitutional prime minister and incited their party workers to spark riots across the country. He said that in this regard he had filed an application before the SHO of Civil Lines but he refused to entertain his application. The petitioner implored the court to direct the SHO concerned to register a case against TLP leaders. The court after accepting the petition has sought reply from the SHO Civil Lines by November 14.