Jalali demands JIT on Aasia, putting her on ECL

LAHORE: Chief of Jalali Group of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali has demanded the government place Aasia Bibi’s name on exit control list (ECL), as agreed with the demonstrators, and allow religious scholars to hold meetings with judges to extend Islamic arguments on the issue.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said the people of Pakistan had proved time and again that they would never tolerate blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and would lay down their lives for protecting the honour of the Prophet (PBUH).

He said the miscreants, who resorted to ransacking of private properties and vehicles, had nothing to do with the TLP and it was the job of law-enforcement agencies to identify and punish them.

He lamented the arrest of ulema and religious leaders, violation of sanctity of homes and women allegedly by the law-enforcing agencies. He said countrywide protests and rallies would be held after Friday prayers (today).