Youths urged to follow thoughts of Allama Iqbal

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa Thursday urged the youths to follow poetry, thoughts and philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Talking to the deans and directors at a meeting at his chamber, the VC said message of Dr Iqbal must be inculcated in the youths to cope with challenges. He stressed upon the youth to follow the philosophy of Khudi of Dr Iqbal. The VC said Dr Iqbal was the spiritual and intellectual founder of Pakistan. He said as a poet, an educationist, a philosopher, a political activist and a reformer Dr Iqbal served the nation.