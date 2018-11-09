Five injured

SIALKOT: Five people, including two children, received minor injuries in a boiler explosion in a factory at Small Industrial Estate in the limits of Hajipura police station. The boiler suddenly exploded causing fire in the factory. As a result, Rehan (41), Zainab (8), Zaryab, Rehan (7), Amanat (41) and Tamseela (20) received minor injuries. The fire in the factory also caused loss of worth millions of rupees.