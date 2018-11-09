Killer gets death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Farhan Mudassar Thursday awarded death sentence to an accused in a murder case registered with Karan police station. Two brothers - Shahid and Zahid — had allegedly murdered Maqsood Hussain over a property dispute. After hearing the arguments, the court awarded death sentence to Shahid along with Rs 0.3m fine and set free his brother Zahid for lack of evidence against him.
