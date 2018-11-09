Six housing colonies sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team Thursday sealed six housing colonies established illegally in Dijkot suburbs. A team led by Deputy Director Environmental and Development Control Arshad Iqbal sealed six housing colonies including Additional Locality Jahanger Morr, 262-RB Kinnian, Awais Town 258-RB,
250-RB and New Dijkot City. The boundary walls, main gates and sewerage lines in all colonies were demolished.
FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team Thursday sealed six housing colonies established illegally in Dijkot suburbs. A team led by Deputy Director Environmental and Development Control Arshad Iqbal sealed six housing colonies including Additional Locality Jahanger Morr, 262-RB Kinnian, Awais Town 258-RB,
250-RB and New Dijkot City. The boundary walls, main gates and sewerage lines in all colonies were demolished.
Comments