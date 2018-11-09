Six housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team Thursday sealed six housing colonies established illegally in Dijkot suburbs. A team led by Deputy Director Environmental and Development Control Arshad Iqbal sealed six housing colonies including Additional Locality Jahanger Morr, 262-RB Kinnian, Awais Town 258-RB,

250-RB and New Dijkot City. The boundary walls, main gates and sewerage lines in all colonies were demolished.