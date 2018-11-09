Man held for incest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: Kaleke police Thursday arrested a man on the charge of incest here. Reportedly, M Afzal submitted an application to the police, alleging that his 14-year-old niece Zulaikha’s mother had died few years ago. He further alleged that her father Asghar had raped her many times.
dies in accident: A motorcyclist died when a speeding rickshaw hit him near Bahoo Maan village on Thursday. Muhammad Anwar was heading to his village Tootda on a motorcycle when a speeding rickshaw hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.
