122 held for power theft

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) officials Thursday caught 122 people for stealing electricity.

Talking to reporters, Mepco spokesperson Jamshed Niazi said the company had registered 94 criminal cases against the accused and imposed Rs 255,000 fine.

The spokesman said the power thieves had stolen 3,960,000 power units. He said accused Amjad Ali of Hussain Agahi locality was fined upto Rs 144, 000 and accused Sabir Ali of Bismillah Electronic was fined Rs 145, 000. The Multan Electric Power Company teams fined other accused of Gulgasht locality to the tune of Rs 71, 000.

Similarly, a consumer from New Multan colony was imposed Rs132, 000 fine and Rs 85,000 fine was imposed on a power loom owner. He said two shopkeepers of Bahawalnagar were imposed Rs 40, 000 and Rs 98, 000 fine and an accused of Burewala was fined Rs 22, 000.