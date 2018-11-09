Fri November 09, 2018
National

AY
Asim Yasin
November 9, 2018

Financial irregularities: NAB files references against top NTS officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference in the accountability court against top officials of the National Testing Service (NTS) over alleged mal-administration and financial irregularities which caused loss of more than Rs158 million to the organisation.

The corruption reference has been filed against Haroon Rashid, ex-chief executive officer (CEO) of NTS, Tahir Maqbool Khakwani, ex-additional director, Waqar Sami, ex-company secretary, Faizul Akbar, ex-additional director operations, Kamil Ahmad, M Javaid, ex-regional head, Yaqoob Jan, deputy director, Imran Khan ex-regional head of NTS.

As per details, some unscrupulous elements in the top management of the NTS have been found involved in corruption and corrupt practices and have intentionally playing with the future of the candidates. They were allegedly involved in mal-administration and financial irregularities and have caused loss of more than Rs158 million to the organisation.

The accused in connivance with the CEO Haroon Rashid allegedly recruited fake consultants through regional heads for misappropriating/embezzling huge chunk of amounts from NTS funds and used these funds for personal gains/benefits.

The accused with his accomplices manipulated the payments of false claims of factitious consultancy through bank cheques and proceeds of these cheques were received in cash by the accused persons for their personal benefits. During the course of inquiry, it was revealed that the accused in connivance with accomplices manipulated the payment of false claims through cheques issued in the name of false consultants.

After realisation of proceeds of cheques, in the account of the false consultants, the part of the amount in question was received back in cash through respective regional heads. Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said that eradication of corruption and recovery of looted money from the corrupt is the top most priority of NAB. Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal appreciated the efforts of the NAB Rawalpindi and directed NAB officers/officials to put their best efforts to nab corrupt elements by adopting ‘Accountability for All’ policy.

