kram-ud-Din Cricket

LAHORE: Rana Cricket Club Rising Star Cricket Club by 70 runs in the 8th Ikram-ud-Din Memorial Cricket Tournament Played in Jallo Park Ground.
Scores: Rana Cricket Club 230. (Obaid-Ullha 73, Ehsan 68, Rana Bilal 40, Waqas 3/40, Farhan 3/42, Adnan 2/37). Rising Star Club 160. (M Afzal 51, Shehryar 37, Adnan 28, Rana Bilal 3/27, Salam Din 3/33, Ehsan 2/40).
