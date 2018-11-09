DSL T20 reaches quarterfinals stage

LAHORE: Descon, Nespak, ICI, Tetra Pak, Packages, FBR, Nestle and Fatima Group qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2nd Descon Super League (DSL) being played here at various venues. In the first match of round one played at Model Town Whites Cricket Ground, Avari outclassed EMRA by 85 runs. Avari scored 197 runs while in reply, EMRA could score 112. Naveed Khan hit 40 and bagged 3 wickets and thus was named man of the match.

In the second match, Packages beat FBR by 11 runs. Packages scored 153 and in reply, FBR could score 142. Packages’ Muzammil Ghaffar slammed 71 runs and got 2 wickets to earn man of the match award.

Earlier, six matches were played, where Nespak overpowered Abacus by 7 wickets, Descon outclassed Akzonobel by 137 runs, Tetra Pak routed ICI Pakistan by 48 runs, Fatima Group toppled Mobilink Jazz by 28 runs, FBR defeated Avari Hotel by 4 wickets.