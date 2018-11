Golden Eagles reach semis

LAHORE: Golden Eagles beat Shah Jamal Greens by 8 wickets and qualified for the semifinal of the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup.

Scores: Shah Jamal Greens 185/9 after 30 overs (Bilal Ahmad 34, Azeem Aslam 32, Mehmood Ahmad 25, Suleman Khalid 24, Shahzad Irshad 22. Farhan Khan 3/16, Tajammal Ch 2/26). Golden Eagles 186/2 after 20.1 overs (Saleem Elahi 59, Salman Khan 34, Farhan Khan 45 Not Out.

Javaid Ashraf and Irfan Dilshad were umpires and Kazim was the scorer. Later, chief guest Test cricketer Saleem Elahi gave man of the match award to Farhan Khan. In another match, Turk Plast beat Income Tax Seniors by 136 Runs and reached the semi final at Shah Faisal Ground.

Scores: Turk Plast 197/9 after 30 overs (Kamran Hussain 45, Hammad Maqbool 23, Mian Yasir 38, Rana Naveed ul Hassan 19, Adnan Khan 18, Ashfaq Aslam 18. Nabeel Javaid 3/41, Qadeer Khan 2/29, M Asif 2/31, Zahid Khan 2/41). Income Tax Seniors 61 all out after 14.3 overs (M Naeem 18, M Younas 12. Kamran Hussain 2/8, Nadeem Baig 2/8, Mian Yasir 2/12, Nadeem Boota 2/13). Adnan Rasheed and Abdul Muqeet were umpires and M Kazim was the scorer.

In the end CEO Turk Plast Hammad Maqbool gave man of the match award to Kamran Hussain Bilal Khilji and Rana Naveed ul Hassan also present.