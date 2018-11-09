Ronaldo frustrated as Juve ‘gift’ United victory

TURIN, Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his frustration that despite scoring his first Champions League goal for Juventus the Italian side ‘gifted’ a dramatic late 2-1 victory to Manchester United.

Ronaldo struck with a magnificent first-time volley on 65 minutes to leave Juve on course for the knockout phase, but Juan Mata equalised with an 86th-minute free-kick before Leonardo Bonucci turned into his own net.

It was the 121st goal in the competition for five-time Champions League winner Ronaldo who Juventus are counting on to help them lift their first European title since 1996. Instead they must now wait for the remaining games against Valencia and Young Boys to seal their passage to the next round.

“United did nothing to win the game,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports Italia. “We dominated for 90 minutes, had so many chances, could have killed it off three or four times, but we relaxed and were punished.

“You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.“Now we’ve got to lift our heads, as we played really well and are still top of the group.”Juventus are top of Group H on nine points — two points ahead of United — with Valencia now on five and Swiss club Young Boys eliminated after losing 3-1 to the Spaniards.

Sami Khedira and Paulo Dybala both hit the woodwork before five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo brought the capacity 41,470 crowd to their feet when he hammered home Bonucci’s long pass from just inside United’s half.

United though had the final word as Mourinho brought on Mata and Marouane Fellaini, who helped turn the game round in just four minutes, the Spaniard bending in a free-kick from the edge of the box to give the visitors a scarcely-deserved equaliser.