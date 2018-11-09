U-16 One-day final on 12th

LAHORE: The final of the Pepsi-PCB Stars U-16 One-day Tournament 2018-19 is scheduled to be played on November 12. Faisalabad and Lahore have reached the final, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Earlier the match was to be played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Faisalabad beat Fata by seven wickets at the Faraz Sports Ground, Sialkot in the Super Six round. Scores: Fata U-16: 103 all out in 38.2 overs (Imdad Ullah 25, M. Saad Waseem 4-27, M Ibtasam 2-20) Faisalabad U-16: 104-3 in 25.3 overs (Aakash Hussain 45*, M Waqas 21. Result: Faisalabad U-16 won by 7 wickets Toss: Faisalabad U-16, Umpires: Sagheer Ahmed and M Waqas, Referee: Fazal Akber Shah, Scorer: Farrukh Ilyas Raja,

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Lahore beat Rawalpindi by three wickets. Scores: Rawalpindi U-16: 139 all out in 41.3 overs (Husain 40, Salman Asif 34, M. Umer Eman 4-24, Osama 3-16, Subhan Malik 2-4) Lahore U-16: 142-7 in 40.1 overs (Ibrar Afzaal 63*, M. Hasnain Sabir 3-22, M. Aseer Mughal 2-28)Result: Lahore U-16 won by 3 wicketsToss: Rawalpindi U-16Umpires: Farooq Anwar Bajwa & M. Yousaf, Referee: Sami ul Haq, Scorer: Noor Nabi.