Punjab crowned National Triathlon champs

LAHORE: Punjab accumulated 6499 points and won the National Triathlon Championship at Punjab Stadium on Thursday. The runners up position went to Balochistan with 6380 points while Pakistan Railways grabbed third position with 5740 points.Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti distributed prizes at a colourful closing ceremony on the third and final day of the championship.

Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) President Riaz Fatyana presented a souvenir to Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on this occasion. Taimoor Bhatti, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, PMPF President Riaz Fatyana, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh also witnessed the exciting Laser Run event on the last day.

Secretary PbOA Idris Haider Kh, Secretary PMPF Zahoor Ahmed, Tournament Director Shahid Faqeer Virk, Rai Altaf Hussain, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rana Zaheer and a large number of sports lovers were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Sports Minister on this occasion said this kind of championships will help a lot in flourishing talent in the games like swimming, shooting and running simultaneously. “Punjab govt, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will take every possible measure to establish top level sports infrastructure in the province,” he added.

It’s pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation organised the National Triathlon Championship with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Young athlete Azlan Khan, who scored 907 points, was declared the best player of the championship. Punjab athletes offered impressive performance in swimming, shooting, running and Laser Run segments of the championship. Balochistan athletes also demonstrated wonderful performance during the 3-day event but could not surpass Punjab’s points aggregate.