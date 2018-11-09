Govt decides to stop PSB employees’ pension

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) employees who have spent their entire life serving the organization in one capacity or the other were left high and dry as the government decided to stop their pension on the pretext of their autonomous body status.

Over 170 PSB employees have been receiving pension following 2006 decision by the then Ministry of Sports (that letter was vetted through notification and was also approved by the PSB Executive Committee). All of a sudden the Ministry of Finance has decided to abolish the right of pension to the employees. “It is totally unjust to deprive PSB employees of their due pension. All the employees have been drawing pension for the last 12 years. They have served the PSB during their entire working life. Now when they have grown old and need some financial support in return of what they have been doing all these years, they get the news that they would not be getting any pension. These employees are at that age where they cannot do any other job. How they would spend rest of their life,” questioned one of the PSB employees who is also putting in 40 years of service and is about to retire in three to four months time. He said he was also worried about his old age now. “After putting in more than 40 years of service, I am now worried as to what would happen to me and my children.”

When The News approached Director General PSB Khaqan Babar, he said he was new on the job and knew very little about the development. “I need some time to know as what has gone wrong and what we need to do.”

However, Ghazanfar Javed, Director Finance PSB said that matter had been taken up on priority basis. “There are several autonomous bodies in the country which are giving pension to their retired employees. Why then singling out PSB.”

He said he was already on the issue. “I have prepared a detailed note for the Ministry of IPC for Ministry of Finance consumption. It is up to the Ministry of IPC to take up the matter as we can only move through the Ministry. In that note I have quoted several examples where employees of autonomous bodies are getting pension regularly. I hope something positive would emerge,” he said.