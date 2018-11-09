Fri November 09, 2018
AFP
November 9, 2018

Ceferin poised for UEFA re-election

LAUSANNE: Incumbent Aleksander Ceferin is virtually assured re-election as UEFA president after European football’s ruling body confirmed Thursday he is the sole candidate for next February’s elections.

Slovenian Ceferin, a lawyer, has held the post since 2016 when he replaced former France legend Michel Platini, who was forced to resign several months previously following confirmation of his suspension by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

UEFA had set a date limit of November 7 for potential candidates to formally express interest ahead of the February 7, 2019 election, to be held in Rome. Ceferin, 51, was previously president of the Slovenian football federation from 2011 to 2016. Known for his discretion and less charismatic approach compared to Platini, Ceferin vehemently opposed a raft of recent proposals by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Infantino, a candidate for his own re-election in June 2019, courted controversy in recent weeks with a number of proposals that sparked opposition from UEFA. —AFP

