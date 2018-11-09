QAT 2018-19 Group II Super 8 Stage match: HBL whip Karachi (W) by 9 wkts; Rehman takes 14 wickets

KARACHI: Test left-arm spinner Abdul Rehman took 14 wickets in the match to enable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to whip Karachi Whites by nine wickets inside two days of their four-day Group II Super Eight stage first round outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 here at UBL Sports Complex on Thursday.

Rehman, who had claimed 8-70 in the first innings, picked 6-50 to fold Karachi Whites for 107 in their second innings. As Karachi Whites had conceded a 63-run lead, so HBL achieved the 45-run target in the 14th over after losing one wicket. Discarded international pacer Mohammad Sami top-scored for Karachi Whites with 32. Sami faced 27 balls and hit three sixes and two fours. Zeeshan Jamil (25) and Omair Bin Yousuf (19) were the other prominent contributors.

Earlier, in response to Karachi Whites first innings total of 154, HBL resumed their innings at 107-4 and were bowled out for 217 in 68 overs. Skipper Imran Farhat, who was batting on eight on the first day, fought well, scoring 67 off 126 balls. The former Test opener smacked seven fours in his fighting knock. He added 59 for the seventh wicket stand with Amad Butt who chipped in with 27 which came off 57 balls and had two fours and one six.

Rameez Aziz, who had yet to open his account on Wednesday, fell without scoring. Off-spinner Waleed Ahmed picked 5-53. Abdullah Muqaddam and left-arm young spinner Hassan Khan captured two wickets each.

In other game of the same group here at the Southend Club Ground, Peshawar were 248-6 in their first innings in response to Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) total of 376.

Stumper Gohar Ali was batting on 82 which he scored off 142 balls and had 11 fours and one six. He was ably backed by skipper Akbar Badshah (48) as the duo shared 132 for the fifth wicket association. Akbar hit five fours in his 150-ball knock. Nabi Gul belted 47 off 60 balls, striking eight fours and one six. Medium pacer Mohammad Irfan got 3-54. Ahmed Jamal captured 2-43.

Earlier, SSGC resumed their first innings at 336-8 and were folded for 376. Test pacer M Amir hit 33 off 50 balls, smacking four fours. Umar Khan made 22 not out for which he faced 39 balls and hit three fours. Paceman M Ilyas got 4-69.

In Group I outing here at SBP Ground, Hussain Talat (76) and skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (50) guided SNGPL to 371 all out in their first innings against Wapda after resuming their innings at 232-5. The duo shared 89 runs for the valuable sixth wicket partnership to take their team to a decent total.

Talat, who was batting on 18, smashed eight fours and two sixes from 149 balls. Misbah, who was not out on 28 on the first day, smacked five fours from 126 balls before being trapped lbw by Test discard M Asif. Imran Khalid made 30 off 46 balls, striking two fours and two sixes. M Asif got 4-65. Left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar captured 4-100. In response, Wapda were struggling at 121-6. Kamran Akmal was batting on 46 in which he had hit six fours.

In-form Test pacer M Abbas, who had played a key role in Pakistan’s Test series win against Australia in the UAE recently, was the main destroyer as he picked 4-16 in only 12 overs.In other show of the same group here at NBP Sports Complex, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) gained a four-run lead when after scoring 207 they bowled Lahore Blues out for 203.

Irfan Haider played a fighting innings of 96 not out, having smashed ten fours and one six from 190 deliveries.Rizwan Hussain made 33.Left-arm spinner Nayyar Abbas was the pick of the bowlers with 4-52 in 18 overs. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali ably supported him with 3-58 ion 24 overs.

Earlier, KRL resumed their first innings at 202-7 and were skittled out for 207 in 93.4 overs. Nayyar Abbas (34) failed to add to his overnight score. Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar bowled intelligently, picking 5-74. Discarded international Aizaz Cheema claimed 3-45. KRL were 10 without loss in their second innings at stumps.