Patrice keen to match CAF feat

JOHANNESBURG: Patrice Carteron will become only the third coach in 54 years to lift the CAF Champions League with two clubs if Al Ahly of Egypt win the 2018 final against Esperance of Tunisia.Egyptian Mahmoud el Gohary achieved the feat with Al Ahly (1982) and Zamalek (1993) of Egypt and Argentine Oscar Fullone with ASEC Mimosas (1998) of the Ivory Coast and Raja Casablanca (1999) of Morocco.