Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

Sports

A
Agencies
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan look to end dismal ODI run

ABU DHABI: Yes, it was Pakistan’s 12th straight loss to New Zealand in One-Day Internationals on Wednesday, but what should be more of a concern for the Pakistani think-tank is the fact that this was their ninth loss this year in 16 matches. What aggravates the situation further is that their seven wins are distributed in the matches against Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

Ahead of the all-important 2019 World Cup, this is the one-day series in which Pakistan are expected to get their combinations and rhythm in order before they venture to South Africa and England next year with a brief stay in the UAE - for a five-ODI series against Australia - in the middle.

The tale of Pakistan’s loss against New Zealand in the first one-dayer was quite similar to what it is usually. A top-order collapse (this time due to a Trent Boult hat-trick) followed by futile attempts to stage a recovery that eventually translated into a defeat. Pakistan came close to having a shot at the target but the dearth of specialist batsmen available at the back-end of the innings saw them go 0-1 down in the series. Before and after the Wednesday encounter, their captain Sarfraz Ahmed had spoken at length about the necessity of top order stepping up and providing a platform for the middle order. He reiterated, after their 47-run defeat, that he will have a chat with the top three.

Despite their victory, New Zealand had their share of troubles. On a pitch that was not conducive for pace bowling, especially under the sun, the visitors lost both openers in the first powerplay. The duo would have been back within a span of a few balls had Babar Azam not dropped a sitter at first slip. A brilliant recovery was undone in a Shadab Khan’s over as the leggie removed three batsmen in four balls.

With the World Cup fast approaching, every one-dayer is an opportunity for Sarfraz to chalk out a success strategy. So, Friday presents another such opportunity to him to get his side out of the rut. For Kane Williamson, it will be about avenging the T20I series whitewash by sealing the series and eyeing a clean-sweep. But, ahead of the second one-dayer, Williamson will seek some fine-tuning in the batting department, so he forces his 50-over brilliance over Pakistan with more authority. Pakistan made two changes to their side from their last Asia Cup contest to bring back the duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim that missed out then. Despite their failure in the first outing of the series, they are expected to field the same line-up.

However, Fakhar Zaman’s run in ODIs is a source of concern for the management and fans alike and with the Pakistan captain now openly talking about the necessity of the top order clicking, he will be under scanner.

Probable XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c&wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan.

Probable XI: Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day