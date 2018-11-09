B’desh Opp leader Zia returns to jail

DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities on Thursday sent opposition leader Khaleda Zia back to jail after a month of treatment in hospital, an official said. The move came just ahead of the official announcement of the date of a general election which the 73-year-old Zia will almost certainly be excluded from because of the prison terms she is serving. Hospital director Brigadier General Abdullah al Harun told reporters Zia had been cleared to go back to Dhaka Central Jail. “Her health has been in adequately stable condition.” One of her aides, Zahid Hossain, alleged however that Zia´s doctors had not approved her return to jail.