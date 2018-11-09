Palestinian killed by Israeli fire

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during clashes along the border of the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the health ministry in the coastal enclave said. Israel’s military said soldiers opened fire after “several suspects were spotted approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and attempting to sabotage it.” A Gaza health ministry spokesman said the man was shot by Israeli forces during clashes east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. He was identified as Mohammed Abu Sharbeen, 20, from the southern Gaza city of Rafah.