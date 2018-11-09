Fri November 09, 2018
World

AFP
November 9, 2018

US warns to stay away from Iranian shipping

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday warned all ports and insurance companies to steer clear of Iranian ships, which it called a “floating liability” after the imposition of sweeping US sanctions.

Since Monday, the United States has aimed to end all of Iran´s sales of oil, its crucial export, in a bid to curtail the influence of the Shiite cleric-led state. Brian Hook, the State Department´s special representative on Iran policy, said that the US sanctions extended to insurers and underwriters.“Knowingly providing these services to sanctioned Iranian shipping companies will result in the imposition of US sanctions,” Hook told reporters.

“From the Suez Canal to the Strait of Malacca and all choke points in between, Iranian tankers are now a floating liability,” he said. He said that Iranian vessels would likely turn to domestic insurers but doubted that they could cover losses stretching into the millions or billions of dollars in a major calamity. “Should there be an accident involving an Iranian tanker, there is simply no way these Iranian insurance companies can cover the loss,” Hook said.

