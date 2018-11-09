Fri November 09, 2018
World

REUTERS
November 9, 2018

BD PM Hasina to seekre-election on Dec 23

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner said on Thursday that the South Asian nation would hold a general election on Dec. 23, and vowed that the Election Commission would ensure a free and fair election.

K M Nurul Huda, the head of the Election Commission, said he hoped all parties will participate in the election, in which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking to get re-elected. “A favorable situation prevails in the country to hold a free and fair election,” Huda said during a nationwide address aired by state-run television and radio stations, adding almost all preparations for an election were already complete. While Hasina’s government has won widespread global plaudits for letting in hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar, its critics have decried Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian rule, the government’s handling of student protests this year and its crackdown on free speech. Huda said there would be 40,000 voting centers across the nation, and more than 600,000 law enforcement personnel would be deployed to ensure a free and fair election.

