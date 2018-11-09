Fri November 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz

Hundreds of people bought tickets for Karachi 'Dirty Night' party: SP Suhaee Aziz
China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful

China says PM Imran Khan’s visit successful
Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Sindh govt says educational institutions to remain open on Iqbal Day

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament

Asia Bibi invited to Brussels by European Parliament
GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal

GE clinches $60mln coal power plant deal
Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office

Asia Bibi is in Pakistan: Foreign Office
Yemen officially offered mediation

Yemen officially offered mediation
Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

Legendary TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
The minefield that is human rights

The minefield that is human rights

World

AFP
November 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fears of ethnic violence as Taliban target Hazara district

GHAZNI, Afghanistan: Afghan special forces were deployed Thursday to beat back Taliban fighters in a district heavily populated by minority Hazaras, that has raised fears of ethnic and sectarian violence. The flare up in fighting in Afghanistan´s restive southeast comes as the resurgent Taliban ratchet up attacks against Afghan security forces, which are suffering record-high casualties.

Heavy fighting in the Jaghori district of Ghazni province has been ongoing since the Taliban launched a pre-dawn attack on two checkpoints manned by local pro-government forces on Wednesday. “The Taliban fighters have burned civilian houses, but we don´t have precise information about the number of dead and wounded,” provincial deputy police chief Ramazan Ali Mohsini told AFP.

Most Hazaras belong to the Shiite branch of Islam. The Taliban, which are Sunni and largely ethnic Pashtuns, have been accused of committing human rights violations against the group during their oppressive 1996-2001 rule. Members of Afghanistan´s elite special forces flew into the Jaghori district centre on Thursday and were “on their way to the frontline”, President Ashraf Ghani´s deputy spokesman said on Facebook. The Taliban denied they were targeting “any specific race, ethnicity or sect”, in a statement posted on their website. The attacks were against the “Kabul regime and American hireling positions in Jaghori”, spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said. Afghans took to Facebook to express concerns about the apparent deliberate targeting of Hazaras. It could “result in horrible massacres if reinforcements do not arrive in time,” Aziz Hussaini posted on the site. “My dear Hazara brothers, until the security forces arrive, use anything you have at hand to defend yourselves.” The latest fighting comes after a days-long battle between Taliban fighters and a Hazara militia group in the central province of Uruzgan that reportedly sent terrified families fleeing into neighbouring Ghazni province. On Wednesday night, the Taliban also attacked an army base in the border area between the northern provinces of Takhar and Kunduz. Twelve members of the Afghan security forces were killed and eight wounded in the raid, Takhar provincial police chief Abdul Rasheed Bashir told AFP. Takhar provincial health director Hafizullah Safi said 20 dead and nine wounded had been taken to hospitals. A recent US government watchdog report said Kabul´s control of Afghanistan had slipped in recent months as local forces made little or no progress against the Taliban, the country´s largest militant group.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction

Stephen Hawking's thesis, wheelchair fetch over $1.8 million in auction
TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore

TV actress Roohi Bano disappears from Lahore
Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals

Netflix brings on-board Priyanka, Anushka as producers of upcoming originals
Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Michelle Obama’s london talk: Thousands of people disappointed for not getting tickets

Photos & Videos

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death

Sanam Saeed opens up about divorce, childhood and mother's death
Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Salman Khan to produce Aayush Sharma's next?

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest

Karan Johar puts Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 buzz to rest
Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day

Nick & Priyanka reportedly get wedding license for their big day