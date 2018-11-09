RIS RMMUN’18 begins in capital

Islamabad : The Roots Metropolitan Model United Nations 2k18 commenced with a grand inauguration ceremony. Theme of this year is Time to Act Time to Change its Your World, says a press release.

The ceremony was officially commenced by the speech of RMMUN Secretary General Fahad Younis, followed by speech by the advisor to the president Gulrukh Hassan. Students from various campuses of Roots International Schools gave electrifying performances at the inauguration ceremony. Ceremony integrated mesmerizing Chinese, German, Turkish, Egyptian, African, Brazilian and other global ethnic presentations by talented students of the Roots International Schools. Performances by students depicted and highlighted diverse colors of different ethos.

These representations incorporated cultural harmony and peace around the globe. The presentations were meticulously appreciated by all the honorable guests as well as the delegates. On the occasion, Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan Claudio Lins and Mrs Zu Lins, Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan Ahmed Fadel Yacoub, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to Pakistan, Cultural Counselor of Jordon Mahmoud Ogla Baniata, Andrei G. ERMOLOVICH Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Pakistan and Deputy ambassador Vladimir N. Papsuev g Vladimir N. Papsuev graced the occasion with their presence.

As many as 2000 delegates from across Pakistan are participating in the Roots Metropolitan Model United Nations 2018 Conference and they will discuss multilateral issues including economic reforms in Pakistan, security, women rights, climate change says a press statement issued here on Thursday. Model UN simulates the actual workings of the United Nations and related organizations. An excellent way to acquaint young people with the inner mechanisms of international political structures, MUN affords competitors an in-depth look at the subtleties of the United Nations.Participants, known as delegates, take the roles of UN diplomats from various countries and must faithfully represent their adopted country’s views on a given topic. Those who excel in debates while consistently representing their country’s views on the necessary issues are considered outstanding delegates. While addressing the audience, ambassadors emphasized the importance of such events in providing excellent opportunities to students to gain knowledge and to sharpen their skills. In his address

Ahmed Fadel Yacoub appreciated the efforts by Root International Schools for holistic development of students.

Andrei G. Ermolovich stated how RMMUN provides a unique chance to all participants to develop their communication, negotiation, and cooperation skills and also sharpen their sensitivity and critical thinking in understanding many of the world’s conflicts and problems. All the ambassadors appreciated the students’ efforts and highlighted the expectations they have about the impending four days and motivated students to accomplish with the same enthusiasm and vitality.