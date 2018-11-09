Pakistan, Germany to collaborate in higher education

Islamabad: Since the inception of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Overseas PhD Scholarship Programme, 700 Pakistani Phd scholars are studying in German universities, while 400 students have completed their studies and returned to Pakistan.

The German collaboration in higher education sector was discussed in detail in a meeting between HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri with a delegation of DAAD (Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst), the German Academic Exchange Service.

The delegation comprised Dr. Katharina Fleckenstein, Head of Section Scholarship Programmes Middle East, North Africa - ST33, German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Bonn Germany; Dr. Simone Burkhart, Head of Division, Financial Support, DAAD; Inge Iqbal, Director, DAAD Information Centre Islamabad; Rosenberger, and Cultural attaché at the German Embassy, Islamabad.

Talking to the delegation, Dr. Banuri appreciated the ongoing collaborative endeavours between HEC and DAAD. He said Germany hosts Pakistani students who win HEC scholarships to study in Germany, while the DAAD representatives guide them in all academic issues. He said the two sides need to enhance research collaboration.