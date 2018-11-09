Bodies opposed

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has expressed serious concern over inclusion of faculty members from a private university (LUMS) as heads in several committees for finalising new higher education policy.

In a joint press statement, they said ignoring the experienced professors from public sector universities for formation of new higher education policy had created serious doubts. They said the Punjab education minister must issue a clarification over inclusion of faculty members from private sector as heads of the committees.