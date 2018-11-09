Govt asked to provide financial aid to ailing artiste

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Artistes, writers and poets have asked the government to provide financial assistance to their colleague Arshad Hussain for medical treatment. They were speaking at a function at the Peshawar Press Club. The speakers deplored that Arshad Hussain was suffering from cancer but the Culture Department had stopped his stipend. Joblessness and the non-provision of the stipend have made his life miserable, they said.
