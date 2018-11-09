Convict gets life term on four counts for killing SHO

FAISALABAD: Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court Khalil Naz Thursday awarded life imprisonment on four counts to accused Sikander alias Rasib in the murder case of Madina Town SHO Mehr Nadeem Anjum. Fine of Rs2 million was also imposed on him. The court, however, acquitted another accused Abdul Ghaffar Jhora giving him the benefit of the doubt. The court also declared three persons involved in this case as proclaimed offenders.