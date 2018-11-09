Cold dry weather predicted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the city here on Thursday. Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting extreme northern areas of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. No rainfall was observed in any city across the country. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore it was 11.3°C.
LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the city here on Thursday. Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting extreme northern areas of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. No rainfall was observed in any city across the country. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore it was 11.3°C.
Comments