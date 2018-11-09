Cold dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the city here on Thursday. Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is affecting extreme northern areas of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan. No rainfall was observed in any city across the country. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore it was 11.3°C.