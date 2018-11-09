Zeeshan, Kiyani case: Wife blames ex-husband for London arson attack, cyber crimes

LONDON: The Scotland Yard is investigating arson attack on the home of a Pakistani educationist who is involved in a bitter civil dispute with her former husband and father of her two teenage sons.

Zeeshan Zia Raja and her ex-husband Dr Nadeem Kiyani were married for 18 years-- from 1999 to 2017--but fell out over the management and running of a well-known schools network called American Lycetuff.

The dispute between the two is complicated but there are lots of aspects of the story which relate to London -- involving cybercrimes, police involvement, shocking arson attack, threats of violence and a court injunction barringNadeem Kiyani from entering the joint £700,000 home in East London.

CCTV Footage reviewed by this correspondent shows a motorcyclist dressed in grey reaching outside the home of Zeeshan Zia Raja in East London’s Beckton area and setting the Range Rover on fire while it was parked in the driveway. Zeeshan Zia Raja says that she suspects her ex-husband was involved in the attack.

According to Zeeshan Zia, things between the couple remained fine till 2015 when an argument between the two broke out over several unauthorised transactions and misappropriations of accounts.

Zeeshan Zia says: “I confronted my then husband about this and from there the situation worsened. Dr Nadeem Kiyani, along with his son, Aurangzeb Nadeem Kiyani, stole my mobile, hacked my emails, Facebook, WhatsApp and circulated degrading images of myself to my family and friends as well as employees. Considering all this, I took my 'khula'. After the divorce, I came to know about copyright, trademark, changes in Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), change of shares and rights on his name with my forged signatures and without my authorisation.”

Dr Nadeem Kiyani is currently in jail and was not available to comment, but Zeeshan Zia has told the police in London that she suspects her husband as well as her step-son Aurangzeb Nadeem Kiyani as being the masterminds behind this attack. The police said it’s investigating the case and has not found any evidence yet linking the crime with anyone.

FIA’s Director Captain (R) Mohammad Shoaib, who conducted a fact finding enquiry, confirmed to The News/Geo that various offences were committed by Dr Nadeem Kiyani against his ex-wife, including hacking of her emails, WhatsApp, bank accounts, Facebook; stealing her bank card pin and fraudulently making on-line purchases through Amazon.com, circulating degrading and obscene photo shopped pictures of herself to her family, friends and school employees to destroy her reputation; harassing his ex-wife in broad daylight and stealing her mobile phones, iPad and other belongings. He has also been found involved in fraudulent transfer of her school property in his favour by submitting fake documents before Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) of Pakistan, Captain Shoaib confirmed.

Dr Nadeem Kiyani was arrested on the 5th October, 2018, but Zeeshan Raja says that Dr Rizwan, Additional Director, has been obstructing the case and gave him favour by releasing Nadeem Kiyani and the seized items. This was communicated to the Cyber Crime Head Office, Islamabad, by the said Cyber Crime Team, Lahore, with evidence of recordings of threatening and abusive messages of foul language by Dr Rizwan to his subordinates. Dr Rizwan rejected the allegation and confirmed that a complaint was launched against him, but he gave answers to the appropriate command.

Zeeshan Raja says that the FIA arrested Dr Nadeem Kiyani on the 5th October, 2018 and all the relevant material, including mobile, laptop etc, were seized on the same day but were handed back to the accused at the time of his release. She says that had to plead before the FIA that the law was violated in the release of Nadeem Kiyani and only after a lot of protest--and complaints lodged with the Additional Director FIA, Islamabad, Capt Shoaib --that Dr Nadeem Kiyani was again arrested on the 13th October, 2018 and has been in Lahore Camp Jail since then.

The police in London have been providing security counseling to the family and local patrolling and surveillance has increased. “My children are currently studying in the UK and I believe that it is safer for them to stay in UK than they would be in Pakistan. Taking into consideration, all the harassment that I have gone through in Pakistan, I do not wish that they are targeted as well by their father. I have suffered a huge financial loss because the Copy Right Trademark is mine and Nadeem Kiyani has taken illegal possession of several of my schools and misappropriated their accounts, taking their amounts and using my school name illegally.”