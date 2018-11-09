KP govt asked to check transportation of adulterated milk from Punjab

PESHAWAR: Livestock Farms Association has asked the KP government to check the transportation of the adulterated milk from Punjab.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, Muhammad Asif, the association president, and other office-bearers said that livestock farming sector was on the verge of collapse due to the negligence of the government. They said the per litre milk price in Punjab was Rs100 while the administration was forcing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa farmers to sell it for Rs80. The reps claimed that farming was 12 percent of the country GDP but was suffering due to the poor policies.

They asked the KP government to focus on this sector as the province was dependent on Punjab for milk and meat. "Around 1000 dairy farms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa closed due to the negligence of authorities," Muhammad Asif said. He asked the government to take steps for protecting the remaining 3000 farms. They alleged the packed milk was also responsible for the suffering of the dairy farmers.