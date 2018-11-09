KP NAB arrests two accused in drinking water project’s embezzlement

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested CEO Ms Ideal Hydrotech Muhammad Ramzan Sheikh and a private bank employee Asghar Khan involved in alleged embezzlement of funds in ‘Clean Drinking Water for All’ project.

Muhammad Ramzan in connivance with other co-accused allegedly gave fake bank guarantees and illegally secured mobilisation advance for execution of the project. Asghar Khan allegedly verified the fake guarantees produced by the contractors. The project was started by the Ministry of Industries and Commerce across the country to install filtration plants in different vicinities across the country. The contractors in connivance with each other did not execute the project resulting in huge loss to national exchequer and also failure in provision of clean water to general public. The accused were produced before the Accountability Court Peshawar and physical custody of the accused was obtained for 11 days.