Sepoy martyred in Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: Sepoy Zaheer Ahmed embraced martyrdom on Thursday in the Thub Sector of the Line of Control (LOC) due to unprovoked Indian firing, said a press release issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Shaheed soldier belonged to village Sultan Pur, Tehsil and District Bhimber. He is survived by a widow. Pakistan Army troops retaliated effectively and engaged the enemy posts involved in unprovoked firing.