Expensive living

The rise in the cost of living is being underestimated by the incumbent rulers. The ruling party must combat rising inflation and strive to improve the standard of living of the Pakistani people.
The prime minister must replace the existing exploitative economic system with a just and efficient system and alleviate the suffering of the people.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
