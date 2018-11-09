Sole candidate Ceferin poised for UEFA re-election

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAUSANNE: Incumbent Aleksander Ceferin is virtually assured re-election as UEFA president after European football’s ruling body confirmed Thursday he is the sole candidate for next February’s elections.UEFA had set a date limit of November 7 for potential candidates to formally express interest ahead of the February 7, 2019 election, to be held in Rome.
