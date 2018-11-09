Fri November 09, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2018

PSB, POA, federations discuss SAG preparation plans

KARACHI: An important meeting of sports stakeholders to discuss the 13th South Asian Games was held at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday.

The federations’ officials told the PSB that the performance of their athletes might be affected as camps had already got delayed for the biennial event, which is to be hosted by Nepal in Kathmandu and Pokhara from March 9-18, 2019.

Officials of shooting and tennis bodies skipped the meeting. The PSB had called officials of 16 federations to the meeting. The PSB acting Director General Khaqan Babar presided over the meeting which was also attended by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mehmood.

Sources said the federations and the POA informed the Board that it would be difficult to make adequate preparation for the event because of the delay in starting camps.They told the Board that other South Asian nations had already started their preparations. The Board was also informed that being the hosts Nepal could perform well, which would affect Pakistan’s overall position in the event.

Pakistan finished third with only 12 gold medals in the last SAG, held in Guwahati and Shillong, India, in 2016. India and Sri Lanka were the first and the second. The sources said that in the previous meeting, all those federations whose athletes would feature in the SAG had been told to prepare a roadmap about their preparation.

The federations on Thursday also submitted duly filled forms to the PSB with all important details about their plans and the numbers of athletes which they wanted to keep in the camps.The sources said that Babar left the meeting mid-way due to his commitment elsewhere.

PSB’s senior officials Mansoor Ahmed Khan and Azam Dar then conducted the meeting. Insiders said that a four-member committee was constituted, which would submit the final report about the matter by November 20.The committee includes POA’s secretary general Khalid, treasurer Mohammad Shafiq, Azam and Mansoor.

