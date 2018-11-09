Sindh police to get new uniform

Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday directed the officials concerned to change the uniform of the Sindh police. Reviewing a suggestion made by Deputy Inspector General Operations Maqsood Ahmed, he okayed the uniform change after consultation with and approval from higher authorities. Ahmed presented at least 10 samples of different colours and fabrics. On April 15, the Sindh Rangers had authorised a uniform change and the uniform pattern was changed for all ranks deployed in the province and its capital, Karachi.