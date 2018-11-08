Lahore Club advance

LAHORE: Lahore Club beat Al-Hilal Club by five wickets in the West Zone (WZ) One-day Cup 2018 here on Wednesday. Scores: Al-Hilal Club 151 for eight in 35 overs (Muzammil Khalid 24, Ashraf Ali 40*, M. Kaleem 3 for 22, Mohsin Subhani 3/47). Lahore Club 154 for for five in 18.2 overs (Yousaf Babar 73, Zulfiqar Ali 37*, Shahzaib Bhatti 14*, Mubashar 3/47). Yousuf Babar was declared the man of the match.