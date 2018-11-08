Lahore Club advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Club beat Al-Hilal Club by five wickets in the West Zone (WZ) One-day Cup 2018 here on Wednesday. Scores: Al-Hilal Club 151 for eight in 35 overs (Muzammil Khalid 24, Ashraf Ali 40*, M. Kaleem 3 for 22, Mohsin Subhani 3/47). Lahore Club 154 for for five in 18.2 overs (Yousaf Babar 73, Zulfiqar Ali 37*, Shahzaib Bhatti 14*, Mubashar 3/47). Yousuf Babar was declared the man of the match.
LAHORE: Lahore Club beat Al-Hilal Club by five wickets in the West Zone (WZ) One-day Cup 2018 here on Wednesday. Scores: Al-Hilal Club 151 for eight in 35 overs (Muzammil Khalid 24, Ashraf Ali 40*, M. Kaleem 3 for 22, Mohsin Subhani 3/47). Lahore Club 154 for for five in 18.2 overs (Yousaf Babar 73, Zulfiqar Ali 37*, Shahzaib Bhatti 14*, Mubashar 3/47). Yousuf Babar was declared the man of the match.
Comments