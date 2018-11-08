Melbourne sign Shinwari for BBL

LAHORE: Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades signed Pakistan’s left arm quick Usman Khan Shinwari for the next edition of Australia’s popular T20 tournament.

Shinwari, 24, will play the first seven matches of 2018-19 season before Nottinghamshire’s Harry Gurney arrives to replace him, Renegades said in a press release. Shinwari, who has represented Pakistan at both ODI and T20I levels, played his most recent T20 fixture against New Zealand on November 4, 2018. He also featured in last month’s T20I series against Australia.