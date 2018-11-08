Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Sports

AFP
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Thai girls dominate LPGA Blue Bay golf

SHANGHAI: Thai golfers dominated the opening round of the $2.1 million Blue Bay LPGA in China on Wednesday, with the world-ranked 89 Thidapa Suwannapura leading the way.

Thidapa shot a four-under-par 68 on the island of Hainan to take a one-shot lead from Thailand’s world number one Ariya Jutanugarn and Canada’s Alena Sharp.Six players were tied in fourth on 70, among them the Thai trio of Benyapa Niphatsophon, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras and Moriya Jutanugarn — Ariya’s sister.

Breezy conditions made it hard going at times and Thidapa, 25, said patience was key. “Everybody has to be patient when you play hard golf,” she said.“But then with this golf course it’s really challenging and it’s windy and you have to think where to go, where to miss, so it’s kind of fun to play in this golf course.”

Bangkok native Thidapa is chasing only a second LPGA crown to go with the title she won in July at the Marathon Classic in Ohio. Blue Bay is the final tournament in the Asian swing of the US-based LPGA Tour.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report