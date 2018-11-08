Thai girls dominate LPGA Blue Bay golf

SHANGHAI: Thai golfers dominated the opening round of the $2.1 million Blue Bay LPGA in China on Wednesday, with the world-ranked 89 Thidapa Suwannapura leading the way.

Thidapa shot a four-under-par 68 on the island of Hainan to take a one-shot lead from Thailand’s world number one Ariya Jutanugarn and Canada’s Alena Sharp.Six players were tied in fourth on 70, among them the Thai trio of Benyapa Niphatsophon, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras and Moriya Jutanugarn — Ariya’s sister.

Breezy conditions made it hard going at times and Thidapa, 25, said patience was key. “Everybody has to be patient when you play hard golf,” she said.“But then with this golf course it’s really challenging and it’s windy and you have to think where to go, where to miss, so it’s kind of fun to play in this golf course.”

Bangkok native Thidapa is chasing only a second LPGA crown to go with the title she won in July at the Marathon Classic in Ohio. Blue Bay is the final tournament in the Asian swing of the US-based LPGA Tour.