Thu November 08, 2018
World

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Saqib upsets Roghani

ISLAMABAD: Sixth seed Saqib Hayat (Pak) surprised second seed Iranian Arya Roghani to move into the semi-finals of boys’ singles event of the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF Complex Wednesday.

Saqib won 6-3, 6-4 to make it to the pre-finals. Shoaib Khan, however, made exit from the tournament after suffering 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of top seed Bulgarian Penev Ivan.Local top lad Huzafia Abdul Rehman got the better of Ronan Shani (GBR) 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for the semi-finals.

In the Girls’ singles event, Zoha Asim (Pak) upset second seed Iranian Melina Mehrani in a three-set match to move into the semi-finals.

Both the players displayed high quality tennis and showed their skills by playing excellent combination of forehand and backhand drives. Unseeded Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) also upset top seed Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) in three sets.In the first set, Shen displayed powerful game and did not allow her opponent to settle down. She grabbed the first set 6-1.

Safi bounced back and won the second set to level the score 1-1. Shen again displayed her supremacy getting the third set with ease 6-2.

Results: Boys’ singles quarter-finals: Penev Ivan (BUL) bt Shoaib Khan (Pak) 6-4, 6-3; Berk Ulas (TUR) bt Aryan Esmaielpurfallahi (IRI) 6-3, 6-3; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Ronan Sani (GBR) 6-2, 6-2; Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Arya Roghani (IRI) 6-3, 6-4.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) bt Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; Zoha Asim (PAK) bt Melina Mehrani (IRI) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5; Sara Yigin (GER) bt Sie Ding Chai (MAS) 6-0, 6-3; Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Darya Mostofi (IRI) 6-0,6-1.

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Shoaib Khan (Pak) & Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Ahmed Kamil (Pak) & Zalan Khan (Pak) 6-3, 6-0; Brandon Suryana (INA) & Yunes Talawar (IRI) bt Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi (IR) & Ronan Sahni (GBR) 6-2, 1-6, 10-6; Nouman Aftab (Pak) & Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Waleed Anwar (Pak) & Ulas Enc (TUR) 7-5,6-1.

Girls’ doubles semi-finals: Sie Ding Chain (MAS) & Yiiwendan Zhu (CHN) bt Zoha Asim (Pak) & Shimza Durab (Pak) 6-3, 3-6, 10-2; Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) & Kushi Venkatesh (AUS) bt Donya Ameri (IRI) & Darya Mostofi (IRI) 6-1, 7-5.

