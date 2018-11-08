PM orders forensicaudit of ETPB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered forensic audit of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).Imran Khan presided over a session on Wednesday, where Minister and Secretary Religious Affairs and Secretary ETPB were present. In the session, the premier was briefed about financial irregularities in the board. The PM expressed concern over the situation and ordered forensic audit of the ETPB. It was also decided to form a task force and the prime minister summoned a report of all the matters related to the board.