Governor wants autonomouswater authority in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has suggested the formation of an autonomous water authority in the province to ensure provision of clean drinking water to people.

The governor, who is also doing charity work under the banner of Sarwar Foundation in his meeting with Punjab bureaucracy recently called for making water authority through which water filtration plants could be set up across the province, sources said. He has offered the entire expenditure on setting up of water filtration plants would be borne by his organisation. Sources further said the proposal has been forwarded to the PTI leadership as well bureaucracy in Punjab, and it’s subject to legislation in the Punjab Assembly. It is pertinent to mention that prime minister also pledged to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the citizens.