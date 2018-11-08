Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CCP approves world largest mobile payment platform entry into Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved M/s Alipay (Hong Kong) Holding Limited's acquisition of 45 percent shareholding in M/s Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited, paving the way for the world's largest mobile payment platform's entry into Pakistan.

According to the CCP’s statement issued here on Wednesday, founded in 2004 by Jack Ma, Alipay is a part of the Alibaba Group, a Chinese multinational conglomerate specialising in e-commerce, retail, Internet, AI and technology. Telenor Microfinance Bank is Pakistan's first scheduled microfinance bank, and provides microfinance and related financial services. Since January 2018, The Competition Commission of Pakistan has approved 66 mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures, in sectors including Power Generation, Automotive, Information Technology, Oil & Gas, and Food. Some of the major transactions include the acquisition of Daraz.com by Alibaba Singapore Holding, the acquisition of OMV (Pakistan) Exploration GMBH by Dragon Prime Hong Kong Limited, the Joint Venture between Riaz Bottlers Private Limited and Lotte Chilsung Beverages Co Limited, the acquisition of shareholding in Total PARCO Marketing Limited by Pak-Arab Refinery Limited, and the acquisition of Marshall Gas Private Limited's Liquefied Petroleum Gas plant by Hascol Petroleum Limited.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report