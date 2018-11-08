Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Death of 400 children in Thar: SC seeks report from Sindh govt within 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar for ensuring provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar wherein 400 children had died due to malnutrition and sought report from Sindh government within 15 days over the death 400 children in Thar.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen resumed hearing into a suo motu case regarding death of 400 children in Thar. The court constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar for ensuring provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar besides seeking report on the appointment of doctors and paramedic staff in the area.

During the hearing, amicus curie Faisal Siddiqui apprised the court about latest situation in Thar adding that the authorities concerned have not yet implemented in letter and spirit, the recommendations put forward for the improvement of situation in the area.

He said that about 70 posts have been lying vacant in hospitals, situated in Thar and Mithi for the last four years.

On court query, law officer of the province submitted that doctors are reluctant to join postings at far-flung areas in Thar. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked the law officer as to how many doctors were sent to Thar and how many refused to join duties there. He further asked as to what action has been taken so far by the provincial government against those doctors

The court observed that with the consent of provincial government, a commission was constituted in 2016 but nothing practical had been done so far. The law officer however, submitted that process of provision of food, water as well as medical facilities has been started while a package from Rs1,50,000 to Rs2,50,000 has been announced to the doctors by the provincial government. He however, sought three-day time for submitting a detailed report in this regard. Meanwhile, the court constituted a commission headed by District and Sessions Judge, Tharparkar which will examine provision of water, food and other facilities in Thar and will be required to submit a report within 15 days.

The court also directed State Bank of Pakistan to provide details pertaining to the agriculture loans sought by the residents of Thar besides seeking report on the appointment of doctors and paramedic staff in the area and adjourned the hearing for a week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report