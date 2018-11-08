No clue to missing girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Police were clueless about the girl who went missing five days ago. A minor girl, Manahil, of Sher Singhwala had gone to purchase candies from a shop five days ago but did not return. Reportedly, the police had detained three suspects but later on released them. The father of the girl appealed to the CPO to order the police to trace his daughter.
