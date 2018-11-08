Woman with sons confesses to killing daughter for ‘honour’

GUJRANWALA: Police traced out the accused involved in the blind murder of a girl at Nowshera Virkan on Wednesday and arrested the mother and brothers of the victim. Reportedly, Madiha was murdered by some unknown persons two days ago. Police suspected involvement of victim’s mother and brothers in the killing. During investigation, mother Maqbool Bibi and brothers Luqman and Sufian confessed their crime. They told the police that they cut off her throat over her marrying a youth against their will.